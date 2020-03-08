FRIDAY, MARCH 13: Spend Friday of spring break doing something new — indoor mini-golf 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. $5 buys you unlimited play. For more information, call the Event Center at 320-234-5656.
A miniature challenge
Mini-golf
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
