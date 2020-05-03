During times of trouble, my Grandma Johnson always offered food to soothe the soul. She was a great one for having a jar of homemade cookies on the counter, Brach's chocolate stars in a glass bowl on the kitchen table and a frosted layer cake under an aluminum dome. Food, she felt, always made things a little better.
She's not alone.
Food is one of those things you can count on when times are uncertain and situations are out of our control. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people are seeking comfort where they can get it. It's not surprising food is important. What do people eat when it comes to comfort food? All the favorites from mashed potatoes and gravy and macaroni and cheese to meatloaf, chocolate chip cookies and sweets of all kinds. When asked on social media, folks shared their favorite comfort foods and why.
“I made a Thanksgiving turkey dinner and froze the leftovers. Easy to reheat!” — Darlene Kotelnicki
“I’ve actually lost my appetite. However, in an effort to help local restaurants, I have purposely been ordering takeout far more than usual.” — Gabra Lokken
“Pasta! I’ve had time to make homemade pasta and it is really delicious. Several sauces as well.” — Cathy LeFebre Haugo
“Tacos and tostadas with a side of guacamole.” — June Curtis Lopez Ortega
“Bacon cheeseburger pizza. Made by me of course!” — Pamela Marie Johanneck
“I make caramel/pecan rolls using a recipe of my mother's. She would make them in the evening and late into the night, after working in the jewelry store all day. It's comforting to think of her while I am making them and then enjoying eating them.” — Maxine Engwall
“Mom's homemade apple pie. Some say that their mother has the best apple pie, but my mom's apple pie is the best. A flaky, buttery crust and apples covered in cinnamon sugar. Taking a bite puts you back into a simpler time. A time when we don't have so many heartaches going on in the world. I feel that is the meaning behind comfort food. It puts you in a time of your life that you felt safe and comfortable.” — Jerrod Shaul
”We did comfort food the first few weeks: French toast, grilled cheese sandwiches, popovers, cinnamon rolls. All the things that 'feel good' and taste so yummy. Now we are going for extra walks to use up the carbs!” — Laurie Vasko Bacon
“Good old fried chicken. And the reason why is because who can say no to good old fried chicken.” — Erika Terwey
“Pancakes. I have made myself pancakes at least three times a week since I started working from home.” — Maggie Ivey-Becker
“Throughout all of this, it's a blessing that our weather has been great for grilling! We try and grill something different a few times a week — chicken, pork chops, brats, hot dogs or hamburgers! All are easy enough to pair with a simple salad!” — Sue Nord
“My comfort food is mac and cheese. My mom used to make it during snow storms. It’s the memories that makes this my comfort food.” — Barb Olson Quast
“My mom kept a recipe journal of all her favorite recipes. She passed away one year ago and I brought it home where it has been displayed in my kitchen. I began creating her favorites recipes during quarantine and enjoying the memories they conjured up! I love that I have had time to enjoy baking and cooking again without feeling anxiety over what to cook or not enough time to cook. It's been fun sharing that food with family and friends.” — Patti Erickson Lenz
“We have been smoking all different things on our Traeger pellet grill. We even tried chocolate chip cookies. Been trying all kinds of different recipes we found on Facebook. One example was Death by Chocolate Cheesecake in the instapot and bacon-lined egg cups.” — Dolly Johnson
“Mine is sopa de fideo. It’s a Mexican tomato-based soup that can be customized to include veggies and chicken or good old-fashioned mashed potatoes.” — Graciela Ramirez-Rivas
”Peanut butter cookies. I've been making and eating batches of them.” — Katie DeNoma
“Made from scratch carrot cake with homemade cream cheese frosting. Also my husband loves it too, so we do share.” — Chris Milbrand
“Anything chocolate! With the extra time and having nowhere to go, I have been trying new recipes with the Instant Pot.” — Cyndi Schacht
“Blackberry cobbler with vanilla bean ice cream!” — Tracie Lemmers
“My mom’s rice pudding recipe. Delicious.” — Michelle Knacke Rischmiller
“Trying a lot of new recipes! Our favorite has been the blueberry cream cheese banana bread!” — Holly Sanken
“Dots pretzels! Watching my favorite shows with a small bowl of them next to me.” — Sheila Mielke
“I've been baking the recipes you see on Facebook but usually just pass over. The cinnamon roll cake is the bomb!” — Dawn Wolter
“I have made about five batches of cinnamon rolls and bread. Trying to perfect them.” — Joshua Schroeder
“My homemade chili and lasagna. I always give some to my mother with a small tub of sour cream, package of cheddar cheese, crackers and garlic bread.” — Kristie Flachmeyer
“Brownies because I love chocolate.” — Sandy Tracy
“Meatloaf (and) mashed potatoes because that’s what my dad always made on cold, rainy days.” — Emily Heilman
“We bought a smoker because we finally have time to play with recipes and techniques. We've done lamb and chicken so far, and both were delish.” — Becky Bartholomay Reinhard
"Homemade kolaches.” — Sandy Posusta
“Pasta Roni. It’s cheap and easy to make and you can always add meat or veggies in it to make it a fancy meal. It makes you feel more full too instead of eating a bunch of snacks.” — Anna DeMars
“Corned beef and cabbage, boiled with corned beef from the can. Peach slices in sauce for dessert.” — Lloyd Hemmah
“Grilling anything! I'm tired of doing dishes and cleaning the kitchen.” — Angie Kletschka
“My favorite treat: dalgona coffee.” — Lisa Baxter
“Beef roast in Crock-Pot with carrots, potatoes and onions in a cream of mushroom/onion soup mix gravy! My mom used to make it all the time on Sundays growing up. Now my kids love it. Been making it a lot, and leftovers are great for lunch the next day!” — Tara Jackson
“Egg bakes, quiche, breakfast bowls, breakfast burritos made ahead (are) always a good start to the day! We've also been using our grill/smoker a lot.” — Cindy Wildman Haugland
“Curry dishes that help boost immunity.” — Alisha Ahlgren
“Grilled food! It's nice also to teach my kids to cook. My youngest son has taken an interest.” — Beth Rauchwarter
“Our comfort food has become anything off my husband's new smoker grill. Fabulous flavor! And best of all, he cooks! He made meatloaf that was exceptional!” — Julie Mischke
“Grilled cheese with tomato soup, because it's something about the melted cheese and bite by bite being dipped into the tomato soup.” — April Suchy
“Homemade chocolate chip cookies warm from the oven!” — Donna Madden-Tower
“A mug of hot apricot amaretto tea.” — Carol G. Smith
“Tator tot hotdish (is) always a favorite. I also tried making bread. It was delicious.” — Sharon L. Grivna
“I made homemade-from-scratch English muffin bread. So good toasted with peanut butter and rhubarb/strawberry jam.” — Darla Siscof Hatlestad
“I'm not picky, pretty much anything with cream of mushroom soup or gravy.“ — Angela Lueck
“Doing things that were always too time consuming. Enjoyed making cinnamon rolls, cooked rice pudding, trying Facebook recipes and using Pinterest and old recipes.” — Barbara Goebel Field
“Homemade French bread, which can then be turned into delicious French toast. My favorite comfort food — top with real maple syrup, fresh strawberries and a little powdered sugar.” — Cyndi Ryan-Lauer
“Homemade beef stew, chili and soups, and shared it with family and friends.” — Jessie Peters
“Not really doing comfort foods. I like to do many different ingredients, styles and flavors. On the menu this week is beef soba noodles with coconut-curry vinaigrette, Cincinnati three-way chili, spicy peanut chicken over rice, and a batch of Korean cucumber kimchee!” — John and Denise Hamilton
“After I got the eggs and potatoes, (I) decided to make a bunch of crepes, or Norwegian or Swedish pancakes. They keep for a week in the refrigerator in plastic wrap. Can be reheated or eaten cold. Great with savory or sweet fillings.” — Betty Pedersen Brandt
"Hot dishes! All kinds of hot dishes! Ethnic as well as good ol' farm-style Minnesotan recipes! I've had fun going through my huge (over 130 last count) collection of tried-and-true church cookbooks, finding so many delicious ideas to rustle up and enjoy. Add some really fresh baked buns, dill pickles and something sweet to finish it off and you have a comforting feast!” — Jo Reck
"Is coffee a food? Because COFFEE! Gotta let these kids burn off all their energy and anxiety and that means mom needs some extra energy.” — Jordan Weasley
“Even when I am sitting around, not tired, nothing to do, I find myself thinking, 'Maybe another cup of coffee.'” — Megan Horsman
“With limited ways to get to the store (no car), I make things in triple so my daughter and I can eat for many meals. I made homemade meatballs and homemade sauce. My daughter had the last of them for breakfast!” — Jodi Folstad
“I still have a salad every day, fish once a week, lots of fruit and veggies. Trying not to add any more pounds, plus walking a half mile weather permitting, good exercise, and enjoy the outdoors — good for stress.” — Elvern Radunz