Litchfield’s Parade of Bands will return again this summer.
The marching band festival, which started in 2019, was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, and made a comeback during the summer of 2021, will make a run through Litchfield streets for a second consecutive year.
The biggest change will be the date. Held on the second Tuesday of June in its first three years, the Parade of Bands will be Monday, June 13, this year. The switch is an effort to avoid conflict with the popular Benson parade, held every year on Flag Day, June 14.
For Parade of Bands organizing committee members, the exciting is palpable.
“Hundreds of thousands of parade goers throughout Minnesota and beyond have had the joy of listing to our Litchfield Marching Dragons as they compete,” publicity chairwoman Cathy Haugo said. “Now, Litchfield residents, it’s our turn to host several of the state’s premier marching bands as they perform at the third annual Litchfield Parade of Bands.”
Strictly a marching band competition, the Parade of Bands will begin at 6 p.m. June 13. The route will begin at the corner of 10th Street and Armstrong Avenue, heading south to Fifth Street, then east to Gilman Avenue, and finally north to Litchfield Civic Arena on 10th Street.
Each of the competing bands will perform three times on the route:
at Wagner Education Building near the corner of Armstrong and Sixth Street;
on Fifth Street between Armstrong and Gilman;
and on Gilman Avenue between the softball fields and tennis courts.
The third performance, on Gilman, will be the judged performance, determining top bands for the event.
Spectators will be welcomed throughout the parade route, especially in the three performance areas. And while they enjoy the music, Haugo said, they’re encouraged to enjoy concessions, which will be available at a concession stand on Sixth Street between Armstrong and Gilman, and will be sold along the route by mobile vendors. All proceeds from concessions support the Parade of Bands, as well as Litchfield High School Marching Band.
The organizing committee also is accepting donations in advance of the event.
“We welcome donations of any size from all of you!” Haugo said. “It is a fabulous event for our community.”
Donations can be dropped off at the The Chamber serving Meeker County Area, 219 Sibley Ave. N., Litchfield. Donations should be made payable to Litchfield Visitors Bureau, the sponsor of the event.