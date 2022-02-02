The 50th annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival will be celebrated Feb. 12-19 as nine guests from Hartford, Alabama – Litchfield’s Sister City – will spend the week in Meeker County.
Several events are planned, at which people will have the opportunity to meet the Alabama visitors and participate in activities:
- Sunday, Feb. 13, visitors and locals will take snowmobile and ATV rides from 2-4 p.m. at the Roger and Janet Huhn farm on Lake Manuella;
- Monday, Feb. 14, a chili and soup supper is planned from 7-9 p.m. at the Forest City Threshers site;
- Friday, Feb. 18, a potluck banquet is planned at St. Philip’s Church Social Hall. A social time and silent auction begins at 7 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m. Princess Kay of the Milky Way Anna Euerle of Litchfield will be speaking at the banquet.