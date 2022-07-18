Several weeks of rehearsal come to fruition this week as Litchfield Community Theatre brings “Cinderella” to the stage at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.
The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical will have a four-show run, Thursday through Sunday, and features a cast of actors from throughout the area and beyond.
Pulling the show together is director Tim Nelson. The Litchfield native, who has a long and distinguished career in live theater on both coasts, is back for a second consecutive year to direct the LCT musical. He also director last summer’s production of “The Sound of Music.”
The cast includes some well-known local talent, including Litchfield native Adam Stern, who lives and works in Los Angeles, but has spent the past two summers flying between his hometown and the West Coast to participate in Litchfield Community Theatre’s musicals. Stern, who played Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” last summer, is the prince in “Cinderella.”
Meanwhile, the show also features some people who haven’t been on a Litchfield stage before, including Caroline Cronk, who plays Cinderella, and others from Hutchinson, Cokato and beyond.
Tickets for the show are available online at litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com/onlineticket and also will be available at the door.
