Litchfield Community Theatre’s production of “Robin Hood and the White Arrow” opens for a four-show run this week.
The musical, written by Kent Johnson with music and lyrics by Tim Nelson, will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bernie Aaker Auditorium. Addition shows will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased online at litchfieldcommunitytheatre.com/tickets or by calling Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354. In-person purchases can be made at the Community Education office, 207 Sixth St. E., Suite 110.
Nelson, who spent several years of his childhood growing up in Litchfield and again lives here for part of the year, directs “Robin Hood and the White Arrow.” It is his third consecutive summer of directing the LCT musical.
“Back when I was performing in California, over 20 years ago, I made a lot of connections,” Nelson said recently. “A lot of the directors that I worked with found out that I was a musician and that I had written music and was composing. One of the directors had this idea to musicalize the Robin Hood legends, which is how this whole show came about.”
The musical has been performed for two decades by various theater groups. As a director, Nelson said he makes adjustments to the music to fit the cast he’s working with, as he has for this show.
“So it could be a key change, or it could be a lyric change that would fit a little bit better in this situation,” Nelson said. “So I make minimal changes, but it helps keep things fresh. It also helps me make sure that everything works for the people we have.”
He said he’s been impressed with the musical abilities of Litchfield Community Theatre cast members.
“What I’m finding with everyone in theater in Minnesota, especially even more than Southern California, is they all read music so well,” Nelson said. “They’re all such good musicians. Teaching them the music has gone so fast, they all just learn so quickly.”
And that musical ability will be on full display this week at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.