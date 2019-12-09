Lucia queen
Buy Now

SATURDAY, DEC. 14: First Lutheran Church in Litchfield celebrates the feast of Saint Lucia from 6-9:30 a.m. at the church, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. The breakfast menu, enjoyed by candlelight, includes traditional Swedish items such as eggs a la goldenrod or scrambled, rice with cranberries, sausage, orange juice, tea, Christmas cookies and other baked treats, coffee. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Tags

Recommended for you