SATURDAY, DEC. 14: First Lutheran Church in Litchfield celebrates the feast of Saint Lucia from 6-9:30 a.m. at the church, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. The breakfast menu, enjoyed by candlelight, includes traditional Swedish items such as eggs a la goldenrod or scrambled, rice with cranberries, sausage, orange juice, tea, Christmas cookies and other baked treats, coffee. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
CHURCH CONTINUES TRADITION
Saint Lucia Breakfast
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
