Do you have a talent to share? The deadline to register for Dassel-Cokato's Who's Got Talent is Friday, Jan. 31. The talent show is for nonprofessionals age 14 or older. Participants will be judged and there will be prizes. Entrance fee is $25. The event is Saturday, Feb. 29, at the D-C Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. Reserved seat advance tickets are $10. Tickets at the door are $12. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/DCPACtickets, or by calling Dassel-Cokato Community Education, 320-286-4120. For more information about Who's Got Talent, call Deborah Moen at 612-236-5137.