Twin Cities-based Maud Hixon and the Rick Carlson Trio (keyboard, bass and drums) will perform Silver Screen Songs, in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. The show features popular hits from the movies of the 1940s and 1950s, the music of Garland, Gershwin, Porter, Day, Kelly and more.
Sponsored by the Dassel Area Historical Society, tickets are $10 and available at the Dassel History Center, 320-275-3077. Advance tickets are recommended as there is limited seating.
“Emphasizing musical history, the DAHS hopes to establish a concert series for area residents to enjoy,” Carolyn Holje, museum director, said.