Meeker County individuals and organizations received nearly $26,000 in funding from Southwest Minnesota Arts Council during the 2023 fiscal year, which concluded June 30.
SMAC presented 116 awards and grants totaling $570,268 during the past fiscal year. Meeker County recipients were:
- FungusAmongus Players, Dassel: Production of the musical "The Secret Garden," $7,000
- FungusAmongus Players, Dassel: Theatrical Sound System Purchase, $10,000
- Litchfield Opera House, Litchfield: Rebuild Stage Thrust, $8,417
- Stacey Neuhaus, Litchfield: Starting Again: Rebuild Foundational Skills, $575
Tom Nelson, president of the FungusAmongus Board of Directors, said the theater troupe used funds it received to purchase its own sound board and speakers, as well as 12 wireless mics.
"We have already put this equipment to good use at both the Dassel History Center and at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center," he said. "We plan to use it outdoors next summer for our Shakespeare in the Park production."
The grant for the "Secret Garden" helped to offset the high cost to bring a large musical of this caliber to life for local audiences.
"We are very grateful for SMAC’s continued support of the arts and the taxpayers of Minnesota for supporting art via the Legacy Amendment," Nelson said.
Stacey Neuhaus of Litchfield received a $575 grant for the class: Starting Again: Rebuild Foundational Skills. She was surprised at how easy the process was and how quick SMAC was to answer her questions and to provide guidance on how to complete the application correctly.
"My goal with the grant was to build fundamental and foundational drawing skills," Neuhaus said. "Shape, shadow/highlight and perspective. I was able to do a seven-week course over the winter. It was online with weekly Zoom meetings and assignments. The instructor was Mark Hufford out of Texas and the students were from all over the U.S. Mark offered video critique and encouragement of each assignment."
Neuhaus said she was amazed at how quickly her skills grew under his instruction.
"I love to create but never considered myself an 'artist,'" she said. "A skilled creator, yes, but an artist, no. But once I finished Mark's course, I feel like I finally made it over that hurdle. Without the grant from SMAH, I wouldn't have been able to take this class. Mark was an excellent instructor and I'm planning to apply again in 2024 for his watercolor course. What else can I tell you? It was an excellent experience all around."
Funding for the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council’s programs and services is provided by memberships and donations from individuals, businesses, organizations, schools, cities and counties, the McKnight Foundation, an allocation from the Minnesota State Legislature and by the voters of Minnesota thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
In other highlights:
- SMAC awarded the Prairie Disciple Award with $1,000 cash prize to Lee Kanten of Ortonville (Big Stone County). This award is to recognize a person who has been instrumental in promoting the arts in the 18-county area of southwestern Minnesota. Kanten is an international and award-winning director and producer who made his career in the Twin Cities creating motivational and communications films for Fortune 500 companies, but it is in Ortonville and the surrounding region where the musician and filmmaker has made the most impact. Kanten donates his film production skills locally to organizations, nonprofits and artists.
In partnership with the Department of Public Transformation and the Yes! House of Granite Falls, SMAC conducted an “Intro to Civic Arts Workshop” at the Marshall Public Library. It had attendees from many different counties totaling 26 individuals. It also conducted nine online grantwriting webinars and three Q&A sessions with 89 people logging on. Videos of the webinars are recorded and provided online for viewing after the live event. All staff also have meeting times available via Zoom, phone, or in person.
This year SMAC continued its County Arty Party’s. These are casual and free events meant to let arts supporters in the area network with each other and with SMAC staff. Each event features local arts performers and is catered by local establishments. This year Arty Parties took place in Meeker, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Renville and Rock counties.
For more information about SMAC's programs, visit swmnarts.org; email info@swmarts.org, or call 800-622-5284. Office hours 509 W. Main St., Marshall, are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.