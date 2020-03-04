The Southwest Minnesota Orchestra, directed by Dr. Daniel Rieppel, will present its annual children’s concert, “Once Upon a Symphony,” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Schwan Community Center for the Performing Arts at Marshall High School.
The concert is part of the orchestra’s 50th anniversary season and will feature Jacob Meyer, winner of the 2020 Student Concerto Competition.
Tickets for the 10 a.m. concert are $1 for children and seniors. Chaperones may also pay $1 by calling Kris at 507-865-4477.
General admission seating will be available at the 1 p.m. concert. Tickets will be $12 for adults.
For more information, email: Daniel.Rieppel@smsu.edu, or call 507-537-7139.