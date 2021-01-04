A friend suggested Erica Ellestad and her children visit an area ski slope to enjoy a couple hours of sledding and tubing.
Ellestad said she liked the idea, with one change. Rather than pay to use the manicured slopes of a ski area, she and her children decided to make a short drive from Litchfield to Darwin-Dassel Park where they could enjoy Meeker County’s own sledding attraction.
They weren’t alone in the idea Sunday afternoon as several families enjoyed the park’s steep sliding hill.
“It’s just such a nice day, it seemed like a good day to come out here,” Ellestad said, explaining that the park’s sliding hill is a favorite winter day spot for her children. “It’s a lot of fun.”
With restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an afternoon of sledding seemed a good way to get some fresh air and exercise and still observe social distancing. But social distancing could not muffle the cry of sledding-obsessed kids.
“Watch me, Mom, I’m going to go really fast!” Kadyn Ellestad, 10, said as he inched his sled to the edge of the hill’s southern slope, then rocketing down a well-traveled path before hitting a bump that separated sledder and sled.
“Are you OK?” his mother shouted down the hill, which he answered by standing up with a broad a smile on his face. Because sometimes reaching the bottom of the hill isn’t the most important thing.
And in this case, it meant Kadyn could return to the top of the hill a little sooner to give his older sister Averi, 12, her turn.
“This is just great,” Erica Ellestad said. “I was surprised how many families are here when we got here. But, you know, this is like totally free and you can have a totally great afternoon. It’s just amazing.”
At 160 acres, Darwin-Dassel Park is the largest of Meeker County’s parks. In addition to the sliding hill, which offers a stunning view of the area, the park offers trails for hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and horseback riding.