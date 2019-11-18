Taste of the Holidays
THURSDAY, NOV. 21: Enjoy samples and pick up entertaining and decorating ideas at the Hutchinson Ambassadors annual Taste of the Holidays 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Tickets are $15. Call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism for ticket availability at 320-587-5252.

