WEDNESDAYS AND MONDAYS: Looking for a game of Texas Hold'em? Its offered at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Hutchinson Senior Center and 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club. Its also offered Mondays 7 p.m. at Neisen's Bar and Grill in Biscay and the Muddy Cow in Litchfield. See listings for details.
DEAL A GOOD HAND
Texas hold 'em
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
