With Christmas fast approaching, children — and parents — appear to have realized the urgency of getting in a good word with Santa Claus.
The Santa House in Litchfield's Central Park was a flurry of activity this past weekend — despite bone-chilling cold. With high temperature in the single digits and a wind chill that reached into double digits below zero Saturday, Santa Claus still saw more than 80 children.
That Saturday attendance was a record, according to the Litchfield firefighters who chauffeur Santa to the house and provide him security during his stays at the house — along with serving cookies, coffee and hot apple cider to visitors.
Litchfield Fire Department has sponsored the Santa House since at least 2012, ensuring local children have an opportunity to visit with the jolly old elf ahead of his biggest day of the year.
A team of six firefighters stood by Sunday afternoon as a steady stream of children and adults made their way inside to share their wish lists with Santa Claus, and to ensure their position on the "nice" list.
For those who still haven't made their case, there's still time. Santa Claus will be in the Santa House again this weekend, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22.