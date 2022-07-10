Litchfield's annual celebration of summer and small town pride returned with a flourish this past weekend.
Watercade 2022 featured a full slate of activities that brought large crowds and plenty of fun. People mingled and didn't seem mind waiting in line at food vendor trailers during Friday night’s beach party and fireworks at Lake Ripley and Memorial Park.
Saturday brought a full day of fun, with everything from the four-mile run and fishing tournament in the morning, Art in the Park throughout the day at Central Park, a kiddie parade and talent show in the morning, and Grand Day Parade in a new, afternoon time slot. Softball and tennis tournaments also ran throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.
The festivities wrapped up with the crowning of a new Miss Litchfield — Raina Kaping — Sunday afternoon at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.
