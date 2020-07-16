Farmers and ranchers are at a higher risk of experiencing a heat-related illness throughout the summer.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, warmer temperatures are putting farmers and ranchers at a 20 times greater rate for experiencing a heat-related illness than the entire U.S. civilian workforce. With appropriate steps and procedures, heat illnesses and fatalities related to heat illnesses can easily be prevented.
There are five main types of heat-related illnesses, which include heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn and heat rash. Excessive sweating, dizziness, nausea, and red skin are all common symptoms with a heat-related illness. The CDC has a resourceful chart that goes into depth for each of the following five heat-related illnesses and signs and symptoms of each. The chart also contains information on what one should do when themselves or a coworker are experiencing a heat-related illness.
Signs of a heat stroke include:
- Body temperature higher than 103 degrees F
- Hot, red, dry or damp skin
- Fast, strong pulse
- Headache, dizziness, nausea, and confusion
- Potential of losing consciousness
When one is experiencing a heat stroke, call 911 right away, move the person to a cooler area, help to lower the body temperature with cool clothes or bath, and do not give the individual liquids to drink.
Signs of heat exhaustion include:
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale, and clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea/ vomiting
- Muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, and headache
- Potential of fainting
When experiencing heat exhaustion, move to a cool place and loosen clothes. Replace clothes with cooler ones or take a cool bath and sip on water or cooled sports beverages such as Gatorade or Powerade. If one is experiencing vomiting or symptoms get worse and last more than an hour, get medical help right away.
Signs of heat cramps include:
- Heavy sweating during intense exercise
- Muscle pain or spasms
When heat cramps occur, stop physical activity immediately and move to a cool place. Drink water or a sports beverage and wait until cramps go away before returning to any physical activity. Seek medical help right away if cramps last longer than one hour or you have heart problems.
Signs of sunburn/ heat rash includes:
- Painful, red, and warm skin
- Blisters on the skin
- Red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin
If sunburn or heat rash occurs, stay out of the sun until healed, put cool clothes on areas of the skin where either have occurred, and moisturize areas as well. Do not break the blisters and use baby powder to soothe the rash.
The CDC website also has a page on how to prevent experiencing a heat-related illness. These preventions include staying cool, hydrated, and informed. Before going outside to work for the day, the CDC recommends looking at the weather for the day. Knowing what the weather will be like will help to plan the type of clothing one will need and if sunscreen is needed as well. Throughout the day make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade to cool off before the next task, and remember to drink plenty of water and electrolytes to stay hydrated.
For more information about heat-related illnesses, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website at: https://data.web.health.state.mn.us/heat.