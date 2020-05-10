Former state legislator and lieutenant governor Michelle Fischbach received the Minnesota Republicans 7th Congressional District endorseent Saturday, winning party's backing on the final ballot by earning 65 percent of the votes.
The endorsement is the latest of Fischbach’s endorsements, which include that of President Trump..
If she wins the August primary, Fischbach would face DFL incumbent Collin Peterson
In response to COVID-19, the 7th Congressional District Republican convention was conducted remotely by Zoom conference call and secure voting via Vvoter.com. The chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, Jennifer Carnahan, led this effort along with hundreds of remote county and congressional elections with live delegate participation — all leading up to CD7’s convention on May 2.
Preparations for the convention included three practice sessions to familiarize delegates and CD7 congressional candidates with the process, and address any concerns with the virtual setting and voting procedures up front. On the day of the convention, dedicated Minnesota GOP staff were on-call for two hours prior and stayed available throughout the convention in case delegates experienced problems while electronically registering or logging in to the secure voting application.
Before running for Congress, Fischbach served as the 49th lieutenant governor of Minnesota and was the first woman in Minnesota history to serve as president of the Minnesota Senate, having first been elected to the Minnesota Senate in 1996 and serving until 2018.