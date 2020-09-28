High school football and volleyball will happen this fall after all, but they — like other fall sports — will look different.
For Litchfield High School athletes, the differences will include the length of the season and fans in the stands.
The Minnesota State High School League’s board of directors voted overwhelmingly on Sept. 21 to reinstate fall football and volleyball, reversing an earlier decision to push the two sports into an early spring 2021 schedule.
Litchfield will play six regular-season football games, opening the season Oct. 9 with a home game against Glencoe-Silver Lake and concluding Nov. 12. Meanwhile, the Dragons volleyball team will play 14 matches, beginning with a home contest against New London-Spicer Oct. 8 and closing Nov. 17.
“I want to thank you for your support and patience as we continue with our fall activities already in place, taking on the challenge of reinstating football and volleyball, and the obstacles of hybrid learning,” LHS Activities Director Justin Brown wrote in a letter sent to parents Friday, which also mentioned “several procedures and guidelines that have developed with that decision.”
Aside from the shortened seasons, the biggest change for both football and volleyball will be the spectators.
No spectators and “only essential workers” will be allowed at volleyball matches, Brown said in his letter. Instead of seeing the matches in person, fans will be able to watch live-streamed action. Links to those streams will be provided by the district through its social media accounts.
Football, meanwhile, will limit spectators to 250, with 75 of those tickets made available to the visiting team’s supporters. That means the home field advantage for the Dragons will be a cheering section of 175.
Tickets for football will be purchase or reserved through the LHS Activities Office.
In addition to some in-person fans, football games also will be live-streamed, with links provided through the district’s social media accounts before the games.
In addition to spelling out the football and volleyball seasons, Brown’s letter discussed the other fall sports teams that have been competing since the beginning of the school year.
“Each of the programs are doing an outstanding job of following the procedures and guidelines that have been given,” the letter read. “We are in the process of scheduling each Section Tournament.”
Minnesota State High School League will not have state tournaments for any of the fall sports this year, so the seasons will end at the section tournament level.
The league’s board of directors is scheduled to meet again on Thursday, Oct. 1, to decide a start date for winter sport. It’s certain to be later than usual, due to the reinstatement of football and volleyball. But that change also means that spring sports likely will being in early April, rather than the discussed mid-May start when the league initially set an early spring scheduled for football and volleyball.