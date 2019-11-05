The reconstruction of Fourth Street in Litchfield from U.S. Highway 12 to the outlet at Jewett Creek at North Donnelly Avenue is scheduled to be complete and opened to traffic Monday, Nov. 12, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The final layer of pavement will be placed in the spring of 2020, along with seeding work.
The reconstruction of Fourth Street began June 3 and three construction area has been closed to traffic since. As part of the drainage project, a pond was constructed on the west side of Jewett Creek.
The Fourth Street project is the first phase of the Highway 12 project, which will take two construction seasons to complete. Starting in the spring of 2020, MnDOT will begin reconstructing Highway 12 from Fourth Street to East Commercial Street.
The City of Litchfield is updating utilities (sanitary sewer and water) during the 2020 construction season.
Benefits of the project, according to MnDOT, include a smoother road surface, modernized sanitary sewer and water and improved drainage. The project helps to ensure that the city and state infrastructure continue to serve their purposes for many years.
Landwehr Construction is the contractor for both phases of the project.