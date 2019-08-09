FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato announced its 2019-2020 season.
In October, FungusAmongus will present a festival of one-act plays. People who are interested in directing are encouraged to contact creative director David Metcalf or the FungusAmongus email account, support@fungusamongusplayers.org, as soon as possible.
This year's holiday show will be "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," based on the classic children's book. This play features many roles for children.
The musical "Nunsense" will be this season's late winter show. In this internationally popular comedy, the Little Sisters of Hoboken must raise money by putting on a variety show.
Last summer, FungusAmongus toured the area with "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in a Shakespeare in the park-style production. Next summer, FungusAmongus will again take a classic play on tour in locations in neighboring communities and in the Dassel-Cokato area. The choice of the play will be announced at a later date.
Information on upcoming auditions will be available on the group's website, www.fungusamongusplayers.org, on its Facebook page and other social media, and in local newspapers throughout the year.