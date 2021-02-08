One might expect that after a week off due to COVID-19 protocol, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato’s girls hockey team might show a little rust.
That was anything but the case as the Dragons swept a pair of games last week.
“This has been an interesting week to say the least,” LDC co-coach Brett Damerow said after the Dragons’ 3-2 win over Delano/Rockford Friday at Litchfield Civic Arena. “All things considered, we are extremely pleased with the effort and focus the girls had in both games.”
In addition to the week off, the Dragons played without a full team — due to illness — during a 5-0 win over Prairie Centre on Feb. 2, then a “snow day” kept Dassel-Cokato players from practicing Thursday as team prepared for Friday’s contest.
The wins boosted LDC’s record to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Wright County West Conference. The Dragons were scheduled to travel Tuesday to Richmond to take on River Lakes, then to Delano for a return matchup with Delano/Rockford Thursday.
“Both are tough teams. River Lakes is going to compete for their section title,” Damerow said. “They have some high-end talent, so we will have to be ready to go. Delano will be ready for us. They don’t like losing to LDC. We will need to get over there and put together a quality effort.”
Quality effort was what the Dragons put forth in both games last week.
Their impressive five-goal performance against Prairie Centre was ignited by Emily Johnson, a junior forward, who scored three goals in the first period. She had just one goal entering the game — scored in LDC’s season-opener on Jan. 16 against Willmar.
“Emily had a heck of a game against Prairie Centre,” Damerow said. “She has been playing well all year and got rewarded in the first (period).”
After getting her hat trick in the opening period, Johnson also assisted on Kourtney Mielke’s third-period goal. The Dragons’ other goal came from Cassy Justison in the second period.
Three nights later, Justison and Mielke came up big for the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, which rallied from a 2-0 first-period deficit to beat Delano/Rockford.
Entering the third period, the Dragons trailed 2-1 – thanks to an Ella Hansen goal at 12:18 of the first. And they had 1:32 remaining of a power play created by a Delano/Rockford boarding penalty at the end of the second. Justison scored 1:18 into the third to tie the game.
“Cassy’s goal not only tied it up, but energized us as well,” Damerow said. “We were still getting back in shape after the layoff, so we were fighting heaving legs and lungs. I think the energy was as important as the goal.”
Even more energy came at 9:46 as Mielke scored to put the Dragons ahead, a lead they would have to scramble to hold for the remainder of the game, especially following a D/R timeout with about two minutes to play.
“We talked to the girls during the timeout about playing for each other and not thinking about how tired we were,” Damerow said. “I thought we played a great last two and a half minutes. We won races, got the puck out of our zone and deep in theirs. That’s the name of the game in a one-goal game.”