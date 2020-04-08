Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday he is extending Minnesota’s stay-at-home order until May 4, saying the original order has bought the state needed time to slow the spread of the coronavirus but that it needs to continue.
The order had been scheduled to end Friday.
While he said Minnesotans have responded well to the order, Walz noted in his latest emergency executive order that confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing, and community spread of the disease is on the rise.
“What we are doing is working, Minnesota,” Walz said in a statement. “We are taking this seriously, and we are staying home. While Minnesota is showing lower rates of infections than our peers across the country, now is not the time to let up or allow that trajectory to change.”
The order extends the closure of bars, restaurants and other public accommodations through 11:59 p.m. on May 3.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39.
On Tuesday, Walz said he would extend the order, which was set to expire Friday, but he didn’t say for how long.
The announcement comes amid some signs of promising data suggesting the current restrictions are not only slowing the pandemic’s advance to buy time, but might also be flattening the curve — creating conditions that would reduce the peak surge for life-saving hospital care for those who fall the most ill.
All businesses not deemed critical are ordered closed as well under the stay-at-home order.
The state remains under numerous other orders, which the first-term governor has enacted using sweeping emergency powers.
Restaurants, bars and other entertainment venues are under orders to remain closed public gathering until May 4. For most businesses, that means simply closed, although restaurants are allowed to continue take-out and delivery service.
Schools have been ordered to remain closed until May 4, but Walz has said he’s leaning toward extending that.