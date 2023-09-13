When Walmart and other businesses iwere constructed on the east edge of the city during the early 2000s, traffic going through the intersection increased substantially. The city and Meeker County funded a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic study in 2010, but the study’s recommendations for modifying the frontage road entrance to County Road 34 and adding a secondary approach to the Walmart area were never followed.
But a new traffic proposal made its way to the City Council Sept. 5.
City Engineer Chuck DeWolf of Bolton & Menk presented a roundabout-style intersection, which would ostensibly meet state and county standards. It would slow, but not stop, traffic coming through on the highway, yet allow traffic from all directions to proceed at a steady pace. Because a roundabout requires a larger intersection footprint, the frontage road could no longer access CSAH 34 directly, so there would need to be a modified entrance to the frontage road, probably further west.
Litchfield residents have complained about lengthy delays, accidents and near-accidents in the vicinity for a number of years. Temporary stoplights were added during the downtown Litchfield construction two years ago, when the intersection became part of the official detour along CSAH 34. But once the downtown portion of the highway was re-opened, traffic control reverted to a one-way stop on the county road, where traffic often backs up for a block or more. Traffic exiting and entering the frontage road further exasperates the congestion.
DeWolf said that the Minnesota Department of Transportation does not consider traffic congestion at that intersection a state priority. Decades ago, MnDOT sought to build a Highway 12 thru-traffic bypass around Litchfield in the vicinity of that intersection, but the City Council at the time had not wanted the city bypassed. Since then, development has continued into where the bypass was proposed.
MnDOT has directed the city and county to pursue other funding sources to resolve congestion issues. Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki suggested using some of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan reserves for the project. The Meeker County Board is also discussing its role in correcting issues related to the county road at the intersection, DeWolf indicated.
Burlington Northern railroad tracks are also close to this intersection, but DeWolf stated that a roundabout could be built without infringing on railroad right-of-way. The council directed DeWolf to pursue an application for technical and financial assistance from the Transportation Economic Development program.