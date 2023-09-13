When Walmart and other businesses iwere constructed on the east edge of the city during the early 2000s, traffic going through the intersection increased substantially. The city and Meeker County funded a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic study in 2010, but the study’s recommendations for modifying the frontage road entrance to County Road 34 and adding a secondary approach to the Walmart area were never followed.

But a new traffic proposal made its way to the City Council Sept. 5.

Tags