Fall is already here and it’s time for some apple recipes. You can visit area apple orchards or farmers markets to pick up your favorite apples. Granny Smith, Braeburn, Gala, Pink Lady or Honey Crisp are good apple choices.
Select tart, crunchy apples to make this delicious French toast for a fall breakfast. Don’t use sweet, soft apples as they get mushy in cooking. It should be made ahead of time so the bread soaks up the egg mixture for an amazing flavor. Serve with your favorite caramel topping.
Caramel Apple French Toast
6 apples, peeled, cored and sliced
cinnamon and nutmeg to taste
Cut the bread into large slices, about 3 inches wide and arrange in a lightly sprayed 9×13 pan. In a large bowl beat together egg, milk, 1/3 cup sugar and vanilla. Pour mixture over the bread slices. Arrange apples on top of the bread. Sprinkle cinnamon, nutmeg and ½ cup white and brown sugar over the apples. Cover and refrigerate overnight. In the morning bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees until brown. Top with favorite caramel topping. You can make topping using a package of wrapped caramels and 2/3 cup whipping cream that is melted together in the microwave. Cut into 12 squares. Serves 6-8.
You can make a freezer-friendly apple pie filling if you have extra apples. I used to make frozen apple pies in pastry all ready to bake, but this takes up less space in your freezer. This recipe has cornstarch for thickening so it would not work for canning. It can be frozen for up to 3 months. Makes 4 cups.
Freezer Friendly Apple Pie Filling
5 cups apples, pealed, cored and sliced thin.
1- 1 ½ cups water (start with one cup and use more if too thick)
In medium-sized bowl, toss apple slices in the lemon juice. In a mixing bowl combine sugar, cornstarch, spices and salt. Pour water into a Dutch oven and whisk in sugar mixture. Bring to a boil stirring constantly. Once mixture is boiling, stir in apples. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 10 minutes, until apples are soft but not mushy. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely. Spoon cooled pie filling into a quart sized freezer bag, squeeze out excess air and seal. Freeze up to three months. Thaw completely before using.
You probably have everything you need for this apple brownie recipe in your pantry. This recipe is dusted with a powdered sugar coating or you can use your favorite frosting.
2/3 cup butter or margarine
1 ½ cups baking apple, peeled, seeded and chopped
Optional-½ cup nuts, chopped for garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 1 9X13 pan. Cream the butter and brown sugar together. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix until combined. Reduce the mixer speed to low, add the flour, baking powder and salt. Mix until the batter is smooth. Stir in apples and nuts with a spatula. Bake 3o minutes, or until the brownies are light brown in color. Allow the brownies to cool and then dust with powdered sugar before serving.
Make a rich, smooth and creamy dip to use with apple wedges for a delicious snack. The cream cheese should be at room temperature to allow the sugar to dissolve. You can whip the mixture on high to have a fluffy, whipped consistency.
Hint: You can keep the apples from turning brown by soaking in salt or lemon juice water for 5-10 minutes. Rinse before serving.
Optional add ins: 1-2 Tbsp. toffee or Skor bits, caramel chips or nuts
Mix together room temperature cream cheese and vanilla until combined. Add in sugar and mix until it has dissolved and the mixture is smooth. Serve immediately. It can be refrigerated for up to five days in air-tight container.
