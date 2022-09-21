Fall is already here and it’s time for some apple recipes. You can visit area apple orchards or farmers markets to pick up your favorite apples. Granny Smith, Braeburn, Gala, Pink Lady or Honey Crisp are good apple choices.

Select tart, crunchy apples to make this delicious French toast for a fall breakfast. Don’t use sweet, soft apples as they get mushy in cooking. It should be made ahead of time so the bread soaks up the egg mixture for an amazing flavor. Serve with your favorite caramel topping.

- Bev Barrett is a retired family and consumer science teacher who lives in Litchfield and operates the 4B’z Event Center in Litchfield. Her Baking with Bev column appears in the Independent Review every other week.

