Litchfield City Hall

Litchfield City Hall is the place to go for information abtout city ordinances, to apply for a permit, or even to pay your utility bill. City Hall is located at 126 Marshall Ave. N.

 File photo

Litchfield voters have spoken. They are willing to pay a small sales tax to fund a city recreation center, but they don’t want the facility to include a swimming pool funded by property taxes.

The state of Minnesota approved the council’s request for a half-cent local sales tax, and will start being collected on July 1. Retail business owners have already been contacted by the state about this sales tax increase, City Administrator Dave Cziok told the council.

