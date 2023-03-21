Potholes are a chronic spring reality in Minnesota, and the city of Litchfield is not alone in dealing with them.
During the Litchfield City Council meeting March 20, officials discussed how the city will handle the pesky vehicle-damaging pavement imperfections. City Administrator Dave Cziok warned that street maintenance repairs would undoubtedly go over budget and take more time than usual this spring due to excessive damage caused by the many freeze-thaw cycles and snow removal events over the past winter.
“The blacktopping budget will be impacted similarly to the snowplowing budget,” Cziok told the council, noting that it might take until Watercade time In July to get all repairs made, and that barricades might need to be placed temporarily around some of the worst sections. He encouraged the council and public to be patient with the city’s street maintenance crew and “give them some love.”
For their part, City Council members agreed to transfer $150,000 of unspent funds from other areas to the street maintenance fund, and to purchase a new crack-sealing machine at $71,515, a $209,172 Caterpillar wheel loader, and a $49,900 Bobcat mini-excavator for the public works department this summer. This cost of this equipment, plus a $66,874 Reelmaster mower for the golf course, will come from the city’s revolving capital equipment fund. The wheel loader, Bobcat and mower would all replace existing equipment that is 6-12 years old.
The council also discussed the pros and cons of allowing the city’s various departments to spend funds, within their previously approved budgets, up to $25,000 without needing prior approval from the council. Cziok reminded the council that the city’s auditor recommended this to simplify audits, and many other cities use that figure as a guideline, since competitive bids are not required for smaller purchases. In the end, the council approved expenditures of up to $25,000 on equipment, provided the council is duly notified about the outlays on its monthly consent agenda.
Other transfers, of $150,000 to the recreation center fund and $100,000 to public works facility upgrades, also received approval, along with the street maintenance transfer, on a 6-1 vote, with Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki the only dissenter. Kotelnicki made several references to the council’s need to “tighten our belts” during the discussions.
Council updates zoning ordinance
Litchfield Planning Commission has been working on updating the city's planning and zoning ordinance. A number of changes, particularly on signs and setbacks within industrial zones, and on organizing the document to avoid duplications, have been proposed and subjected to hearings.
Planning consultant Hannah Rybek presented the recommended changes to the City Council during its March 21, and it unanimously adopted repealing and replacing the ordinance.
The council also approved new graphic electronic signs for Ripley Elementary School and at the high school-middle school building on 10th Street. The signs are subject to a number of conditions related to their operation and illumination.