A tough spring for potholes will keep Litchfield pubic works department busy.

Potholes are a chronic spring reality in Minnesota, and the city of Litchfield is not alone in dealing with them.

During the Litchfield City Council meeting March 20, officials discussed how the city will handle the pesky vehicle-damaging pavement imperfections. City Administrator Dave Cziok warned that street maintenance repairs would undoubtedly go over budget and take more time than usual this spring due to excessive damage caused by the many freeze-thaw cycles and snow removal events over the past winter.

