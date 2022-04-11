The effort to turn vacant lots into housing brought questions and some frustration from Litchfield City Council members and a local contractor last week.
In the end, Council members voted to have the city’s administrative team develop a request for proposals and to do initial vetting of the proposals for the city-owned property.
“We’ve been kicking this around, adding things to it,” at-large Council member Ron Dingmann said of the housing creation effort. “That’s why we never get things done. This is why nothing ever gets done … we’re just constantly bouncing things back and forth, back and forth.”
Dingmann offered the resolution to pursue a request for proposals after a lengthy discussion that followed City Administrator David Cziok’s suggestion that the city should consider offers for two lots beyond those submitted by developer Gregg Schilling of Litchfield.
Schilling emerged as the initial suitor for the property after the City Council discussed selling lots during its first meeting of March. He was unable to attend the March 21 City Council meeting to discuss his offer to purchase lots at East Second Street and North Gorman Avenue, and East Nelson Street and Meadow Road. Cziok said staff would review Schilling’s offer and report to the Council at the April 4 meeting.
In the time between that March 21 meeting and last week, the city had received two additional developer proposals for the Second-Gorman location, Cziok told the City Council last wee. And though Schilling was present for last week’s meeting, Cziok suggested a request for proposal and point system be created to assist in deciding how to proceed.
City Council member Darlene Kotelnicki, the lone dissenter to Dingmann’s resolution for a request for proposals, said she was uncomfortable with and RFP and assigning a point system. Instead, the lots should be put up for public auction, she said.
That process would leave the city with few options in terms of how, or even if, the lots would be developed, Cziok said.
“The apprehension we have is that once we sell it, and they own it, you guys lose a little control as to expectations for the property,” Cziok said, adding that the city should at least seek a developer agreement before going through with a sale.
“Granted, there are some things we can’t control,” Kotelnicki responded, but there are safeguards in place, because any building project would have to go through the Planning Commission process.
Meanwhile, Schilling told the City Council he wasn’t surprised that other offers had arrived for the Gorman Avenue lot.
“I’d take Gorman only,” he said, but in offering to buy both lots, “mainly because I can take the good with the bad.”
The Gorman Avenue lot is significantly more valuable than the Nelson Street lot, he said. But he could use fill from Gorman to help offset some of the site-preparation negatives of the Nelson location.
His proposal included drawings and photos of what he proposed for housing on the two lots, similar to other properties he has developed in the city.
“We appreciate your drawings,” Mayor Keith Johnson said. “With other parties (interested) we want to see what’s going on there too.”
Schilling said during a telephone interview Friday that he understood the city’s stance, but it also left him disappointed.
“My complaint is that they’re willing to give it to someone out of town after I spend hundreds of thousands of dollars a year locally,” Schilling said. “They’re considering an out-of-town investor. At least I want my fair shot at the darn thing.”
Schilling said he owns 82 rental units in Litchfield and his plan would bring another 13 rental units, along with an estimated $10,000 to $12,000 in property taxes, to town, and to have his proposal dismissed was disheartening.
“There’s millions of dollars that are borrowed from local banks, and some local investors, of course,” Schilling said. “Utilities, insurance through local agents, local contractors … if I get it, it’s all local. These guys get it, it all goes out of town.”