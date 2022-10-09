Litchfield City Council decided last week it needs more time to consider the possible expansion of THC sales, manufacture, testing or distribution.
During its meeting last week, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance that will place a one-year moratorium on the further expansion.in the city of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. A second reading is set for the council's next meeting, Monday, Oct. 17. Barring a change of heart by the council, the moratorium would go into effect Oct. 31.
The Minnesota Legislature, during the past session, passed legislation that allows food made with THC, but most cities in the state appear interested in regulating its sales from a public health standpoint. Litchfield City Council and its advisers are of the opinion that time is needed for the council to research how cannabis products should be regulated and to develop a permanent ordinance.
Only one citizen spoke at the public hearing. No negative opinions about the city’s proposed ordinance were expressed.
Several council members expressed their view that the city might not need to write its own THC ordinance as action is expected to take place at the state Legislature during its spring session.