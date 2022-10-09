Litchfield City Council decided last week it needs more time to consider the possible expansion of THC sales, manufacture, testing or distribution.

During its meeting last week, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance that will place a one-year moratorium on the further expansion.in the city of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. A second reading is set for the council's next meeting, Monday, Oct. 17. Barring a change of heart by the council, the moratorium would go into effect Oct. 31.

