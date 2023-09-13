In June, David Tysk of Litchfield Opportunity Zone Inc. appeared before the Litchfield City Council to complain about the council’s apparent lack of action on his 2021 proposal for a 94-unit (later amended to 96-unit) housing development. As requested by Tysk, Ehlers and Associates was contracted to look into the financial feasibility of the proposal.
Tysk repeated his appeal to the City Council for Tax Increment Financing assistance during the council's Sept. 5 meeting. But he left disappointed again.
Several complications arose and unfolded during last week's meeting. Former Meeker County Development Commission Director Joe Egge, who has also been a local housing developer, appeared before the council to express his concerns that the development proposed by Tysk did not, in fact, meet the state’s criteria for TIF support.
TIF is primarily intended for job-creating business expansions, Egge said. When housing developments get this form of temporary tax abatement to pay for infrastructure construction, they are supposed to be in blighted areas in need of remediation. The bare, undeveloped land where Tysk plans to put this development does not appear to meet this requirement, Egge said.
Egge and the Ehlers consultant, Jason Aarsvold, noted that other state and county programs exist to assist private developers with affordable housing, and developers ordinarily pursue those avenues prior to requesting TIF subsidies. Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki added that Tysk’s real estate holdings, which include other housing and acreage west and north of the proposed development, are part of a federal “Opportunity Zone” which can potentially provide additional revenue sources and tax breaks. The location of the proposed infrastructure extensions could also potentially benefit Tysk’s other holdings in the area, Kotelnicki said.
Council members brought up additional concerns about Tysk’s proposed planned unit development. The 96 units would be served by narrow private streets, accessed only via a single intersection to a busy county road.
Councilor John Carlson expressed concerns about traffic access safety. He said the city’s Housing Committee has requested more details about the project from Tysk, but the information has not been delivered. It was noted that the development could be done if Tysk would fund the infrastructure himself, as other local developers have done in the past, but since city assistance is being sought, Carlson said he wanted the development to better “fit” the city’s interest in sufficient parking, safe access and other amenities.
TIF requirements also state that 20% of the housing be “affordable” units for low-income people, and that 50% be designated “market rate.” The housing committee has not seen details about how this would be accomplished, or if other funding sources have been pursued.
“We don’t have enough information from them (Tysk's group) to make a recommendation of how much assistance is the right amount,” Aarsvold said. He noted that, information Ehlers has gathered indicates “there is not enough revenue to offset expenses.”
Although TIF is a useful tool for affordable housing projects, Ehlers usually works with developers to assure they have exhausted all other sources of help and revenue, Arasvold said. Egge also noted that a number of TIF projects fail, and the cause is usually lack of close city oversight of the projects.
The Housing Committee's request for information has not been answered, Carlson said.
"A complete financial picture is needed and we don’t have the specifics,” he said, adding that Tysk “had been given the green light to build the project on his own.” Other city officials said Tysk appeared to be seeking “blanket approval” for a 25-year TIF deal without providing details.
In his testimony to the council, Egge noted that, if a TIF deal like Tysk is requesting went through, other Litchfield property owners would have to cover most expenses incurred by adding several hundred new residents to the city, whose taxes would not be going toward city services for 25 years. According to Aarsvold, the developer would get approximately $4.4 million in subsidies. It was also noted that any new jobs added would likely be temporary, to construct the units, and that if the council bent TIF rules enough to allow a project in a previously undeveloped area, other developers would ask for similar tax breaks.
Tysk was on the agenda to present his case, and had been notified of the meeting, but did not appear.
After lengthy discussion, the council concurred, on a 4-0 vote, that it would not pursue a TIF application for the Tysk project “as currently proposed.”
Among other business:
- The council approved downtown historic district repairs by Linh Nguyen at 208 Sibley Ave. N. and DeAnn’s Country Village at 115 Sibley Ave. N.
- On a 3-0 vote with Kotelnicki abstaining, the council approved having city staff assist the Downtown Council with renovations on the east-west alley downtown, which includes installing a few surplus street lights.
- The council completed its annual evaluation of the city administrator, rating Cziok at 3.77 of a possible 5.0 points, which is on the high end of “satisfactory.”