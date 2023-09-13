Development map

Litchfield Opportunity Zone Inc. sought city participation in a tax increment financing proposal that would have been part of a financing package for a 94-unit residential development on the northeast side of the city. The development was proposed for a 24.5-acre site north of Fifth Street between Cottonwood Avenue on the west and County State Aid Highway 34 on the east.

In June, David Tysk of Litchfield Opportunity Zone Inc. appeared before the Litchfield City Council to complain about the council’s apparent lack of action on his 2021 proposal for a 94-unit (later amended to 96-unit) housing development. As requested by Tysk, Ehlers and Associates was contracted to look into the financial feasibility of the proposal.

Tysk repeated his appeal to the City Council for Tax Increment Financing assistance during the council's Sept. 5 meeting. But he left disappointed again. 

Tags