Meeker County Board discussed various items at length during their regular meeting Sept. 6, one being the request to approve a 2022 Drug Court contract which would put funds forward in a joint effort with Kandiyohi County to ensure due process for participants in the program. The Board approved the contract to provide defense services for participants at a cost of $6,000 for the year.
- The Board also established a public meeting regarding County Ditch 15 repairs to be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, to discuss the repair report and the impact it may have on local residents.
- The board accepted donations from Helmsley Charitable Trust for $150 and a $150 gift card donation from Harbor Freight which will be used to cover equipment costs for the Meeker County Sheriff’s Department. In addition, the Sheriff’s Department was approved to purchase a TI Recon simulation system to facilitate training for use-of-force situations.
- The Board approved hiring Elaina Larson as a public health nurse, and Sabrara Evenson as an administrative clerk, effective in September, and approved the county health insurance proposal.
- Commissioners introduced several members of the Roberg family, the Meeker County Farm Family of the Year.