During a low-key meeting of the Meeker County Board of Commissioners last week, the board reviewed a request to upgrade media capabilities in two meeting rooms at the Meeker County Courthouse and Room 200 at the Family Services Center.
The proposal would modernize the rooms with wall-mounted controls and media bars installed for hybrid trainings and other meetings that can be conducted electronically.
Though the topic sparked some debate as to whether this was a good time to spend the $51,618 to upgrade these rooms given the upcoming big-budget remodel project, the proposal passed with one dissenting vote.
Public Works Faciltiy to replace HVAC system
The Meeker County Board approved replacement of the HVAC system at the highway department’s Public Works Facility for a total of $48,188, with the majority of the costs coming from road and bridge reserves. According to the facilities manager, a power outage during a recent storm might have contributed to damage, and it's possible insurance will cover some of the cost.
Accounting software purchase
A request to purchase new accounts payable software was approved. The software gives the county the capability to receive and convert invoices electronically. The current process is a paper one; invoices are routed with a paper request form for approval with various department heads and rerouted for payment. The new software will allow for a more efficient and modernized accounts payable process.
Tuition reimbursement program approved
In a bid to be progressive and mirror the Federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, the board approved tuition reimbursement policies to qualified employees. In addition, some employees of the county can request up to $4,500 per calendar year for courses that are relevant to their position, with certain requirements to be met. The board also approved formalizing a process for paid internships within the county.
Conditional use permits approved
Several conditional use permits were approved, including:
- a landscaping project on 233rd Street in Dassel in the Lake Washington shoreland district.
- Justin Wagner was approved for a conditional use permit for a landscaping project located on 668th Avenue;
- rezoning a portion of Asplin Ridge in Dassel Township to allow for the expansion of two plats into three, along with approval of a final plan for Lund Hills near Big Swan Lake;
- two solar gardens were approved, one along CSAH 6 in Dassel Township and the other to be located two miles north of Grove City along CSAH 25.
Manannah bridge replacement
The bridge on 592nd Avenue in Manannah Township, which spans approximately 180 feet over the Crow River was constructed in 1979 and is made of timber. After a thorough inspection, it was determined that the bridge should be replaced, and the board approved an agreement for the bridge replacement at a cost of $132,418, with approximately $12,000 of the cost coming from Manannah Township.
Highway 15 detour route chosen
Commissioners approved a plan to use CSAH 17 as the detour route for the 2023 State Highway 15 construction project, which will run from the city of Dassel to the Meeker-Stearns line. CSAH 17 will be used as the detour for the duration of the project.