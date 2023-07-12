In recent months, Litchfield City Council has heard from several builders interested in developing more housing.
Steve Kotzer, owner of Litchfield Building Co., presented his pitch for another development during the July 3 council meeting. Kotzer's plan is to construct up to eight twin homes on property once owned by Golf Club Inc. and now owned by the city of Litchfield. The lots would be accessed off West Ripley Street.
Citing his 29 years in the construction business, Kotzer described a planned unit development that would be maintained by a homeowners association, and likely to include a joint lake access point on Lake Ripley.
There are several development issues related to the property in question, including drainage, utility access and annexing two of the lots, which are located in Litchfield Township, to the city. Kotzer explained how he would return about 2.3 acres of the 6-to-8t-acre parcel back to the city for utility and drainage purposes. He said he was not sure exactly how many twin homes could be constructed there, pending the results of soil boring tests and utility needs, but anticipated that one lot would not be developed.
Benefits to the city in selling the land to LBC for the development would include greater tax base, sewer, water and electric access fees, assured maintenance through the HOA, and an increase in availability of market-rate housing, he indicated. Kotzer estimated that each two-bedroom, two-bath unit with attached two-stall garage would cost approximately $300,000-$350,000 to build.
Kotzer’s proposal calls for the city to fund the utility infrastructure up front, then be reimbursed in full when closing the sale of each unit. He explained that using a “planned unit development” model would be preferable to using standard city setbacks on the irregular 1,600-1,700 square-foot lots.
Due to the annexation issues and the need for further soil testing, Kotzer said he anticipates that work would not commence until next spring.
The council authorized setting up a special meeting later this month to negotiate the proposal with the developer.
- The council approved a four-year contract with Meeker County Assessment Services on similar terms to its previous contract. The rate was set at $17.50 per parcel for 2024, with a 50-cent per parcel increase in each subsequent year.
- The council also approved a memorandum of understanding related to union payroll deductions for its law enforcement contract. The changes were necessary due to changes made by the state Legislature on union payroll deductions.
- Appointments to open seats on the city’s housing and redevelopment authority were tabled pending review of the council appointment process. City Administrator Dave Cziok indicated that it might take a month for legal counsel to advise city officials on the correct process to follow.