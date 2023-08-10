Turning on the lights is about to get more expensive.
Litchfield City Council approved a 9% increase in electric rates effective Sept. 1 during its meeting last week.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 2:46 pm
Turning on the lights is about to get more expensive.
Litchfield City Council approved a 9% increase in electric rates effective Sept. 1 during its meeting last week.
The residential fee is now 14.5 cents per kilowatt hour for the first 300 kWh. Other electrical service fees also were adjusted, and residents can expect to see additional, but smaller, rate increases in 2025 (6%) and in 2026 (3%). Driving the increases were overall inflation in power purchasing costs and recent upgrades to the city’s power infrastructure.
The council also intends to raise fees at the city cemetery, where revenues have severely lagged behind expenses in recent years. The exact increases have not yet been approved, as the council is awaiting a final report from its legal counsel on perpetual care fees and other cemetery matters, but lot rates appear poised to nearly double.
The council authorized a contract for up to $8,000 with Dave Hendricks of Gravestone Restorations to repair the most seriously damaged grave markers and monuments in the cemetery this fall. This contract is contingent on input from the city’s legal cemetery counsel, which is expected before the end of the month.
The council also adopted a surface water management ordinance. This fund would help offset the cost of recent storm sewer upgrades.
Another infrastructure project discussed on Aug. 7 was repairing the alleys on the east side of downtown. The north-south alley probably will be replaced in a few years, due to underlying electrical utility upgrades, yet there are imminent drainage and cracking issues in the east-west alley. City staff termed it “a complicated situation,” but one that needs to be addressed. The council decided to correct drainage and patch the west end of that alley and replace the surface of the east end. When the north-south alley is worked on several years hence, it is hoped the east-west alley can serve as an access while the other one is under construction, Councilor Eric Mathwig noted, with as little impact as possible on this fall’s work.