Let the election season begin.
Filing for several Meeker County elected offices that will be on the ballot in November opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, and runs to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. Filing for county offices can be done at the County Auditor office on Level 3 of the Meeker County Courthouse, 325 Sibley Ave. N., Litchfield. The filing office will be closed Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day.
Included in the filings are Commissioner Districts 1 and 5, as well as county attorney, county recorder and sheriff.
Commissioner District 1 includes the city of Darwin, Darwin Township, and city of Litchfield Wards 2, 3 and 4.
District 5 includes the cities of Grove City, Eden Valley and Watkins, along with the townships of Forest Prairie, Manannah, Swede Grove and Union Grove.
Filing also will be open for Soil and Water Conservation Districts 3 and 5. District 3 includes townships of Ellsworth, Collinwood and Dassel. District 5 includes townships of Danielson, Greenleaf, Cosmos and Cedar Mills.
For additional information regarding filing, people can contact the County Auditor’s office at 320-693-5212.