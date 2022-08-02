LARC building diagram

This diagram, unveiled during a Litchfield City Council meeting in early July, shows the building concept for the Litchfield Area Recreation Center.

The drive for a community wellness and recreation center in Litchfield recently moved forward on a few different fronts.

During its meeting July 25, Litchfield School Board unanimously approved placing a question on the November ballot that will ask district voters to approve a $13.545 million bond to finance construction of the district’s portion of the proposed $27.2 million project.

