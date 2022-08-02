The drive for a community wellness and recreation center in Litchfield recently moved forward on a few different fronts.
During its meeting July 25, Litchfield School Board unanimously approved placing a question on the November ballot that will ask district voters to approve a $13.545 million bond to finance construction of the district’s portion of the proposed $27.2 million project.
The next day, Litchfield Area Community Foundation announced its board of directors approved a resolution designating its Waterpark project funds — $528,327 — to construction of the center, which would include a swimming pool among its features.
Those two actions followed a vote by Litchfield City Council a week earlier to place a local option sales tax on the November ballot, with the prosed tax’s proceeds going to fund a wellness and recreation center.
Additionally, Litchfield Public Schools Superintendent Beckie Simenson announced in a news release collaboration between the city and school district on a public information campaign called “Live Well Litchfield Area” that will include a project website with information about the proposal and plan to pay for it.
“I am excited to be putting this important decision in front of voters,” Simenson said. “We are looking forward to working with the city on this important community project and sharing more details with residents in the near future.
“We are ready to work with our partners in city leadership to engage with residents about this opportunity,” she added.
Discussed, debated, and dreamed about for years, the wellness and recreation center is closer to reality than it’s ever been with these announcements. But the finish line remains a distance away, as it depends largely on the whims of voters from the city and school district in the voting booth in November.
Litchfield Area Community Foundation’s decision last week helps the effort, however. The Waterpark fund was established after the foundation received a monetary gift from the Gordon Crider estate in 2009.
The foundation’s statement included explanation of its resolution stating that funds “be used for the current community project for an indoor 8-lane community pool and/or recreation center in Litchfield.”
Funds would be released, the foundation said, if the city’s sales tax “and/or” the school district’s bond referendum pass.
“Board members expressed the wonderful gift that was given to Litchfield to be used for the enjoyment of the entire community,” the news release said.
The proposed center — given the name of Litchfield Area Recreation Center, or LARC, by a joint powers committee including city council and school board members — would include a four-section field house with an elevated walking track, an eight-lane indoor swimming pool, exercise rooms, dressing rooms, bathrooms and locker.
The concept was developed by a joint powers committee consisting of Litchfield School Board and City Council members and administrators.
Although developed jointly, the Litchfield Area Recreation Center is, in fact, two separate projects: one to be voted on by city residents and the other by school district residents. If both pass at approximately the same time, construction could begin jointly. If the city’s local option sales tax question passes, but the school’s bond question does not, only the city’s portion will be built — and vice versa.
The facility would be built to the immediate south of Litchfield High School. Tennis courts and a wrestling room currently on or near the site would be relocated. The facility would be accessed by students through a door between the high school and the north wall of the new building. The public would enter the facility from a new parking lot and door on the east wall. Key fob systems would be used for secure entry.
Most of the aquatic center would be funded by the school district; most of the field house area, which would include space for tennis, pickleball, basketball, field hockey and other activities, by the city. The two entities would split evenly the cost of office, reception and community areas.
If both projects are supported by voters, the city’s share would be about $13.7 million. A $5 million grant from the state of Minnesota would reduce the city’s obligation to $8,675,000, to be paid off over 20 years with an annual payment of $775,000.
If a local sales tax question is approved by city voters, that revenue would take $360,000 off the annual payment, leaving $415,000 the responsibility of property taxpayers. Operations and maintenance would be partially offset by memberships and fees, but would realistically leave an annual deficit of about $130,000-$140,000 for local taxpayers to cover. The city’s share of this would be $70,000.
“This effort speaks to the strength of our community, and our ability to come together and support important projects,” Litchfield City Administrator Dave Cziok said. “This kind of partnership is truly unique. You don’t see partnerships like this very often.”