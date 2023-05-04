The city’s Housing Task Force and Housing Committee are making progress toward a goal of providing more affordable and appropriate workforce and senior housing available within the city of Litchfield.
“We are sitting OK for single family home lots,” City Administrator Dave Cziok told the council, referring to approximately 70 vacant lots that have access to city utilities, “but we don’t meet the need for multi-family and other types of housing.”
Cziok noted that according to projections, 515 additional housing units are needed to accommodate Litchfield’s growing labor force and aging population.
The council accepted the task force’s recommended action plan, which includes:
- creating a development application packet;
- identifying areas for potential future development and updating the city’s comprehensive land use plan;
- identifying neighborhoods that most need rehabilitation and applying for federal small cities grants to fund the work;
- contacting existing developers about the type of housing they will build;
- getting input from local businesses;
- developing and updating assistance programs like tax abatement and Tax Increment Financing, and marketing.
Litchfield Planning Commission staff will require additional hours to make this plan a reality. Depending on legislative action and how fast the process goes, housing developers may have options for planning as early as this coming fall or, more likely, in time for the 2025 construction season.
The council approved Certificates of Appropriateness for repointing and repairing brick and masonry on three downtown buildings at 109, 113 and 222 North Sibley Avenue. After completing the work, business owners are eligible to apply for up to $8,000 in reimbursement from the city. Some developers are also obtaining compensation through Southwest Initiative Foundation funds.
Commercial Street bids awarded
Storm sewer work on a portion of Commercial Street that is subject to flooding will commence this summer. After opening seven bids, the job was awarded to Kuechle Underground of Kimball for $789,168. The project is expected to take 4-5 weeks to complete.
The council also approved two change orders related to past work on the downtown Highway 12 project. One of the changes was related to soil contamination around the city shop; another was related to asbestos removal on Fourth Street. Fortunately the city’s portion of these projects is eligible to be funded by state transportation construction aid payments, but they will likely obligate two or three years’ worth of these funds, as the change orders totaled more than $350,000.
Among other business the council:
- Looked over a draft joint powers agreement with the Litchfield School District on how the future Litchfield Area Recreational Center would be built and operated. No action is needed until after a bonding referendum on the LARC passes.
- Hired several seasonal part-time employees for the summer months.
- Met in a workshop session to discuss how much city utility rates for electricity and wastewater treatment would need to be increased over the next five years. Three storm sewer projects also need to be funded, in part, through new storm runoff fees. It was noted that businesses, apartment complexes and churches that have large parking lots will face the highest charges for the new runoff fees, but that charges could be significantly reduced if holding ponds and other types of water retention features are installed.
Council members and staff are setting up timelines for these increases to keep the city from deficit spending to provide these services, but protect homeowners and businesses from being overwhelmed by multiple sharp increases in either taxes or utility fees.
It was noted that the water rates, fortunately, are stable and covering overhead costs without a need to raise rates in the foreseeable future. Cziok also pointed out that, even when modest increases are made, Litchfield will still pay less for its utilities than most other cities in Minnesota.