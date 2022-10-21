Litchfield City Hall

City Council meets at City Hall at 126 N. Marshall Ave.

 FILE PHOTO

Litchfield City Council conducted a recent brainstorming workshop on ways to spend the $726,000 remaining in its American Rescue Plan Act account.

Council members won’t spend it all in one place. Everyone present appeared to agree with Councilor Ron Dingmann that, “I’m not in favor of putting it all in one project. I would like to divvy it up.”

Tags