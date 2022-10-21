Litchfield City Council conducted a recent brainstorming workshop on ways to spend the $726,000 remaining in its American Rescue Plan Act account.
Council members won’t spend it all in one place. Everyone present appeared to agree with Councilor Ron Dingmann that, “I’m not in favor of putting it all in one project. I would like to divvy it up.”
Although no final decision was made during the session, the council, Administrator Dave Cziok and other city staff had a lively discussion about where the funds could be best be used.
“We don’t get to spend non-local funds often,” Cziok reminded the council.
There are few strings attached to this federal emergency money, sent to the city during the COVID pandemic, but City Attorney Mark Wood was on hand to guide the council in avoiding potential pitfalls.
The council discussed the following options:
- Capital improvements in city infrastructure, including several storm sewers and water lines.
- Employee retention
- Affordable housing incentives
- Better security in city parks and around public buildings
- Technology upgrades
- Repairs at the city cemetery
- Trees and landscaping
Consensus among the council was that most of the proposed future infrastructure projects were already on the city’s capital improvement plan and that funding sources had already been identified to handle these within the normal budgeting and bonding process.
Employee retention was considered critical, as city salaries are known to be below the state average. Cziok was asked to develop a plan to use up to $50,000 toward bonuses and/or wage increases to help retain experienced staff.
The council might award $200,000 to the city’s Economic Development Authority to be used on incentives to make housing more affordable. Ideas included waiving sewer and water access fees, property tax discounts on new housing and funding a housing study.
There was consensus that security should be improved at a couple of city parks and around City Hall and the library. Cziok was directed to recommend about $250,000 in security upgrades.
Staff were directed to recommend upgrades in communications (including civic engagement) and technology, with a budget of perhaps $100,000.
The remaining funds might be spent on a tree project, training and counseling to reduce post-traumatic stress and burnout among emergency personnel, and/or cemetery monument repairs.
Consensus was not to contribute to local nonprofits as those entities got their own COVID-related funding from the federal government.
The council will take a final vote on distribution of ARPA funds at a future meeting. It has until Dec. 31, 2024, to actually spend the money.