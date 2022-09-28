The amenities keep coming at Lake Ripley.
Litchfield City Council agreed at its Sept. 19 meeting to purchase two trailers that will contain kayaks and paddleboards the public will be able to rent.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The amenities keep coming at Lake Ripley.
Litchfield City Council agreed at its Sept. 19 meeting to purchase two trailers that will contain kayaks and paddleboards the public will be able to rent.
The trailers, which carry a cost of about $37,000 each, will be placed at Memorial Park on Lake Ripley next spring and summer. Administrator Dave Cziok and other city officials met with a watercraft rental vendor and were impressed with operation. The cost estimate came from System Services, an Albert Lea-based company, which offers rental services for a wide variety of equipment, from ping pong to bicycles to ice fishing shelters.
Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki moved to spend up to $75,000 to set up a rental operation. The motion received unanimous support, with some suggesting that a service organization could help the city with the expense of setting up the new service.
It was noted that the city will receive some reimbursement from the public in the form of rental fees, but this operation is expected to be a public service, not a money-making enterprise.
Grand Army of Republic Hall agreement
The City Council reviewed documents related to its historic relationship with management of the Grand Army of The Republic Hall and the Meeker County Historical Society.
The Historical Society has a 99-year lease (signed in 1957) to operate "a historical building” adjacent to the hall. It was noted that, when the GAR post disbanded, the building was transferred in 1933 to the city of Litchfield for maintenance and supervision with the understanding that the hall would be preserved as a memorial and shrine to honor those who served in the Union Army.
The hall is currently on the National Register of Historic Places and application has been made to add it to National Historic Landmark status.
Other action