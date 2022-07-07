Litchfield City Council got its first look at a proposed Litchfield Area Recreation Center design — and discussed how it could be funded and managed — during its regular meeting Monday.
A four-section field house with an elevated walking track, an eight-lane indoor swimming pool, exercise rooms, dressing rooms, bathrooms and locker facilities would all be part of a multi-faceted fitness center. The concept was developed by a joint powers committee consisting of Litchfield School Board and City Council members and administrators.
Although developed jointly, the Litchfield Recreation Center is, in fact, two separate projects: one to be voted on by city residents and the other by school district residents. If both pass at approximately the same time, construction could begin jointly. If the city bond question passes, but not the school’s, only the city’s portion will be built — and vice versa.
“These are two stand-alone projects designed to be combined,” City Administrator Dave Cziok told the council.
The facility would be built to the immediate south of Litchfield High School. Tennis courts and a wrestling room currently on or near the site would be relocated. The facility would be accessed by students through a door between the high school and the north wall of the new building. The public would enter the facility from a new parking lot and door on the east wall. Key fob systems would be used for secure entry.
Most of the aquatic center would be funded by the school; most of the field house area, which would include space for tennis, pickleball, basketball, field hockey and other activities, by the city. The two entities would split evenly the cost of office, reception and community areas.
If both projects are supported by voters, the city’s share would be about $13.7 million. A $5 million grant from the state of Minnesota would reduce the city’s obligation to $8,675,000, to be paid off over 20 years with an annual payment of $775,000. If a local sales tax question is approved by voters, that revenue would take $360,000 off the annual payment, leaving $415,000 the responsibility of property taxpayers. Operations and maintenance would be partially offset by memberships and fees, but would realistically leave an annual deficit of about $130,000-$140,000 for local taxpayers to cover. The city’s share of this would be $70,000.
Cziok estimated the impact on a $150,000 house for the balance of the bond payment and deficit to be about $9.14/month, or $109.68/year.
The joint powers committee is also seeking other partners, including Meeker County and Meeker Memorial Hospital, to expand aquatic opportunities to include, in addition to the eight-lane pool needed by the school for its physical education, sports and community education programs, a warm water indoor pool. If agreed upon, this would add about $1.8 million to the total construction costs and $100,000 a year to the operating and maintenance deficit. There is room on the site to add a warm water aquatics area to the west of the proposed structure.
It is also hoped that the state of Minnesota might help with another allotment of up to $2 million. Rep. Dean Urdahl attended the council meeting to acknowledge that such an additional contribution has potential to be included when the next bonding bill is passed, but nothing is guaranteed.
There is also a donation of approximately $560,000 from the Gordon Crider estate for a community pool that could be tapped.
“This is the best deal you’re probably going to get, and maybe the last chance to get it done,” Cziok told the council and school officials who were present. “Without the support of the school board and the state of Minnesota, we would not be having his conversation.”
He reminded the council that, if the local half-cent sales tax option potentially going to the public for a vote this fall fails, it would not be possible for the city to finance its portion of the project. Also, if it fails, the council can not legally go back to the public to ask again for an increase until 2024, he said, at which time construction costs will have undoubtedly risen due to inflation.
After taking a couple weeks to look over the numbers developed by the committee and its respective finance managers and bond counsel, the council is expected to vote July 18 on whether to have the half-cent sales tax on the ballot in November.
Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki asked about the impact to the public of both this and an anticipated wastewater treatment plant upgrade that will be needed within a few years. Cziok and Urdahl told her these are separate projects, not in competition with each other. First District Association is expected to play a large role with the future wastewater need, as is the state. The numbers have not been finalized, but an update is expected later this summer Cziok said.
Other councilors asked who would manage the day-to-day operations of the facility. Cziok replied that details are still being discussed by the committee, but it would likely be the Community Education office, as it has experience with joint recreational ventures. Cziok and Mayor Keith Johnson said that staffing for management has been factored into the preliminary operations and maintenance budget. Engineering and design costs have also been factored into the total obligation.
“I like what I see,” said Councilor Eric Mathwig. “I want the full deal or nothing at all.”
Cziok, Urdahl and Johnson stressed the importance of the community getting behind a project like this and supporting it, or it would not get done.
“You need to be united as a council and a community to push this forward,” said Urdahl.