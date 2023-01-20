People attending baseball games at Optimist Park have long noticed a need for improved seating in the grandstand. Since the Litchfield Blues will be hosting a state tournament this coming summer, the need for this improvement has become more urgent.
Brian Jones and Nick Ridgeway from the Litchfield Baseball Association approached the council to ask for assistance in this endeavor. Since the city owns the ballpark, it could order the new seats up front, saving the association the extra sales tax expense. Then the association would reimburse the city for most of the anticipated $44,000 cost, using proceeds from ticket sales at the state tournament.