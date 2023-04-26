Litchfield City Hall

Litchfield City Council received and approved the annual audit of city operations during its April 17 meeting.

Justin McGraw of the Conway, Deuth and Schmiesing accounting firm noted that CDS found that figures from city administration appear to be presented fairly, and that there was an increase in overall cash balances last year, to $10.8 million. Most of this is committed to ongoing projects or operations, with about $2.2 million being unassigned general fund assets.

