Litchfield City Council received and approved the annual audit of city operations during its April 17 meeting.
Justin McGraw of the Conway, Deuth and Schmiesing accounting firm noted that CDS found that figures from city administration appear to be presented fairly, and that there was an increase in overall cash balances last year, to $10.8 million. Most of this is committed to ongoing projects or operations, with about $2.2 million being unassigned general fund assets.
About 38.5% of the city’s revenue comes from property taxes, and about 39.3% comes from intergovernmental sources, like state and federal aid. The rest comes from sources like fees, permits, fines and local lodging tax.
McGraw said that the city has reserves to cover about nine months of expected expenditures in its general fund balance, which exceeds the six months of reserves recommended by auditors. The city benefited from two influxes of federal help it received during the COVID epidemic, he indicated.
Two areas where the city spent more than usual on governmental operations were in public works — for snow removal — and in the Heritage Preservation Fund, since more property owners had sought reimbursement for downtown renovations than in previous years. Public safety and public works are Litchfield’s most costly governmental departments. The city spent about $8.2 million on governmental activities during 2022, and about $18 million on its utility business operations.
Most of the city’s business funds (ranging from electricity and water to liquor) have sufficient revenue to handle expenses, and the liquor store continues to generate a 25% profit that can be transferred to city coffers. There was a slight decrease in Litchfield’s total assets, due to a major debt payoff early last year, and depreciation.
No compliance or “material weakness” issues were noted, beyond the usual advice to smaller governments that separation of accounting duties could be improved, but that is not realistic when there is a small staff, McGraw said, thus placing a greater level of fiscal oversight responsibility on the city council. He advised the council there were changes coming in accounting standards for 2023.
Responding to several questions from council members, it was noted that the city has an A-plus bond rating, and that a deficit in the Highway 12 fund would be filled once state reimbursement is received for already-completed work.
- The council heard a Housing Task Force update from Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki and others on the task force. The group has met three times and will meet at least once more. To date, priorities have been identified: community perception, need for more available residential lots, a need for senior housing, and to develop applications packets and assistance programs and processes.
"We also need to add resources to (City Administrator) Dave Cziok as this is a new task for him,” Kotelnicki noted. Members of the task force indicated their desire to move forward quickly. A final report is expected soon.
- The council appointed Hayes Hines and Chandler Theis as new patrol officers for the police department.
- A lot split was approved for the Admiral Benson VFW Post property on West Highway 12. The post intends to sell part of the western side of its lot.
- No citywide clean up day has been scheduled for 2023. Several council members expressed disappointment that this had not occurred. Mayor Ron Dingmann noted that the amount of refuse collected has decreased in recent years, indicating potential for “every other year” collection in the future. Cziok indicated that previous Mayor Keith Johnson had spearheaded the effort in the past, and that new leadership was probably needed. The council decided to place this on the agenda in January 2024, and to appoint two council members to oversee the effort for next spring.
- The council met in a work session with Golf Club Inc. representatives and the manager of Shady’s Number 7 restaurant to discuss options for the future of restaurant operations at the city golf course.