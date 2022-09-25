The Litchfield Airport Commission is no more.
A divided City Council agreed to replace the current commission, which has not been meeting regularly and is out of compliance with its own constitution, with a five-member airport advisory board. The split vote — with councilors Betty Allen and Darlene Kotelnicki opposed — revealed controversy and discontent about the way in which the Litchfield airport has been managed for several years.
Discussion at the Sept. 19 council meeting noted that the city’s airport commission has been struggling with membership, leadership and not being able to convene quorums for several years.
The commission has met just once since last fall, and current membership is two or three members short of the six-member constitution.
According to discussion, several pilots who use the Litchfield airport think pilots should have more control of and input on the operation, but few pilots or businesses who use the airport have been willing to “step up to the plate” and take leadership positions. One of the pilots who has been served on the commission, Steven Lagergren, asked the council for a six-month delay on the vote — a request supported by Allen and KotelnickI. But a council majority felt nothing would be gained by delay, as city officials have already taken a year to come up with a plan for reorganizing, as requested by the commission earlier.
The rules and procedures adopted Monday evening call for regularly scheduled meetings on the second Monday evening of January, April, June and October, at 5:30 p.m. A pilot, a city councilor, the city’s public works director, city administrator and a hangar owner will be appointed to the board. A quorum for conducting business was set at three. Responsibilities of the advisory board are spelled out more clearly than the present understanding. After four meetings, or about 14 months, the council will evaluate the success of the reorganization.
Eric Mathwig, the council’s current airport commission representative, who also happens to be a pilot, said that most of the pilots and businesses who use the airport have not been willing to serve in leadership roles. Those few who are have mostly surpassed the commission’s own term limits.
Mathwig and Lagergren said they have consulted several other airports in the state to develop their recommendations for management. Lagergren also said he met personally with Federal Aviation Authority officials.
Lagergren expressed concern over the commission’s lack of awareness of how much airport improvements funding has been allocated to the city by state and federal sources. Mathwig expressed concern over the pilots’ past unwillingness to attend meetings or take on leadership roles.
Both sides agreed that airport operations aided the city’s economy and expressed a desire for pilots to take an active role in airport operations, with Mathwig noting that, although he is a pilot, his role on the commission (and on the new advisory board) was that of a council representative.
Several councilors expressed appreciation for pilots’ and hangar owners’ involvement in less formal operations at the airport, but said the city needed “more structure” in how the airport operates.