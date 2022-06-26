It’s been a long debate, but the Litchfield City Council approved a place for a city dog park during its meeting last week. The site selected is near a city street department garage and a Watercade storage shed near Donnelly Avenue and West Fifth Street.
An unfenced area currently being used as a temporary dog park near Lake Ripley was rejected by an advisory committee of dog owners as being too close to traffic on State Highway 22. Although several other city-owned parcels were considered, various environmental and access issues at those sites would have made them more costly to develop.
City Administrator Dave Cziok pointed out that the most expensive investment needed at all sites was fencing. For this reason, it would probably be necessary to develop an off-leash park in phases, starting with, for example, two runs for different sized dogs on approximately one-half acre of fenced land, he indicated.
Janet Westbrook, representing a group of dog owners who have been advising city officials on the matter, agreed that this location would probably be feasible, and that her group could now begin fundraising to assist the city with the cost of adding features to the property.
The council approved the Donnelly site on a 6-1 vote, with Councilor Eric Mathwig the lone dissenter. During the discussion, Mathwig suggested further study of sites close to the airport. Other city officials regarded land near the airport as too remote and potentially more costly or legally cumbersome to develop.
Among other business:
- The council approved a request from the American Legion to close a block of North Marshall Avenue for its Thursday evening classic car and bike events. Staff suggested that a fee of $25 per evening would cover the cost of having city workers drop off and pick up the barricades each week.
- More part-time seasonal workers were approved for parks, the liquor store and other city operations.
- Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki distributed information about a portable, commercial kayak rental service that could be set up in the Lake Ripley landing parking lot for people interested in renting small, non-motorized watercraft for a couple hours at a time. Several other cities in southern Minnesota use this service. Cziok was directed to visit with city staff at communities using this service, and councilors were asked to inquire about interest in renting among city residents.
- The council met in closed session to conduct its annual evaluation of Administrator Cziok.