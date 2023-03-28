Litchfield Fire Department and Litchfield Rescue Squads made their annual reports March 20 during the Litchfield City Council meeting.
Litchfield Fire Chief Kurt Beckstrand reported that the department responded to 20 more calls during 2022 than in 2021, for a total of 152, but the additional calls were within the city and related to damaged utility lines caused by cable installation. Since two cable companies are actively conducting such work, he anticipates that this increase in utility-related calls would continue in 2023 as well. The department also rendered mutual aid to neighboring fire departments on 10 occasions, a typical number.
The fire roster stands at 29, Beckstrand said, but the department intends to add one more member to fill out its goal of 30 members.
A few increased expenses reflect higher fuel and supplies costs, a slightly higher number of total duty hours, and the cost of outfitting new firefighters to replace the five who have retired, Beckstrand indicated. The department’s pumper engine is scheduled to be replaced this summer.
Calls within the city comprise about half of the total, so 50 percent of the Litchfield Fire Department’s cost operations is billed back to the six townships in its rural coverage area, which has remained the same geographic spread (220 square miles) as in previous years.
Litchfield Rescue Squad Chief Blake Tangen reported a total of 468 calls during 2022, a significant decrease from the previous year, as the Mayo Ambulance Squad is now responding to most calls related to falls. Of the total, 21 were related to car accidents and 259 were medical calls. The squad also logged hours on stand-by during city and school events, like parades.
Most of rescue squad 329 calls occurred within city limits, so only 33% of the squad budget is billed to contracting townships, Tangen noted. The rescue squad’s roster is currently down to 23, but new members are being actively recruited, Tangen said. No major capital purchases are anticipated for a couple of years.
The City Council approved proposed contracts and billing arrangements with the townships, within a budget of approximately $489,000 for total fire and rescue operations. About $110,000 of this is designated for major capital equipment purchases. Townships would be billed for $195,206 of this amount, plus their $50,000 share toward the fire/rescue station debt.