Rescue Squad Chief Blake Tangen

Rescue Squad Chief Blake Tangen

 Rescue Squad Chief Blake Tangen

Litchfield Fire Department and Litchfield Rescue Squads made their annual reports March 20 during the Litchfield City Council meeting.

Litchfield Fire Chief Kurt Beckstrand reported that the department responded to 20 more calls during 2022 than in 2021, for a total of 152, but the additional calls were within the city and related to damaged utility lines caused by cable installation. Since two cable companies are actively conducting such work, he anticipates that this increase in utility-related calls would continue in 2023 as well. The department also rendered mutual aid to neighboring fire departments on 10 occasions, a typical number.

Tags