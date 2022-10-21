Litchfield City Hall

Litchfield City Council approved a moratorium last week on expanding the sale, research or distribution of cannabis-based edibles within city limits.

To the council’s knowledge, only one local business had decided to take advantage of the recent legalization of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol — which is the active ingredient in marijuana), and the council decided that it would be wise to develop a local ordinance to at least regulate and/or tax the sale of these products within city limits. The problem is, developing an ordinance takes time, and the council, not being familiar with pitfalls related to THC edibles, decided it should restrict sales until such an ordinance could be composed.

