Litchfield City Council approved a moratorium last week on expanding the sale, research or distribution of cannabis-based edibles within city limits.
To the council’s knowledge, only one local business had decided to take advantage of the recent legalization of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol — which is the active ingredient in marijuana), and the council decided that it would be wise to develop a local ordinance to at least regulate and/or tax the sale of these products within city limits. The problem is, developing an ordinance takes time, and the council, not being familiar with pitfalls related to THC edibles, decided it should restrict sales until such an ordinance could be composed.
Council members also expressed their opinion that the state Legislature would probably develop a statewide law on THC products during the 2023 legislative session, and that it would likely be wise for Litchfield to follow that lead.
The moratorium was slated to take effect on Oct. 31.
Bike repair station approved
Litchfield Boy Scout Anton Cox proposed installing a bicycle repair station at Memorial Park or the city campground on Lake Ripley. As his Eagle Scout project, Cox would like to build such a station to aid cyclists in making minor repairs to their bikes. It would include a tire air pump and other maintenance tools.
He said other towns in Minnesota have installed such stations. Their value is about $1,200, and Cox has already raised funds and in-kind donations toward this project. The council unanimously approved accepting Cox’s donation, with the stipulation that a site and plan for ongoing maintenance of the station be developed with the city administrator and public works director. He hopes to have the station in place sometime next spring.
Housing development updates
David Tysk of the Opportunity Zone firm of Eden Prairie talked with the council about an apparent lack of progress in his request to establish a “Pay-as-you-go” Tax Increment Financing district so that a large housing development could be built on the northeast corner of Litchfield.
Tysk said the city’s Housing Committee has not yet met with him regarding composing a developer’s agreement. Yet he has realized that one previous council request, to extend Seventh Street east all the way to County Road 34, would not be feasible from both a civil engineering and a financial perspective.
Another wrinkle in the plan is that, should 10th Street ever be extended, the county would not be willing to approve two intersections in such close proximity to each other. Thus a decision needs to be made about where the connection to CSAH 34 should be, Tysk indicated, adding that he and his business partner have already spent $14 million on Meeker County projects and would like to spend $15 million more.
Tysk said a public hearing would be needed for the TIF district, and he would like to get that scheduled so his firm can move ahead.
Cziok promised to facilitate a meeting with the Housing Committee soon, and in fact the committee met three days later, with the TIF discussion the only item on the agenda.
In another housing development issue, the council set a Nov. 21 public hearing date regarding the proposed transfer of city-owned lots on Nelson Street to Greg Schilling. Schilling plans to develop small multi-family residences on that property.
Tobacco license request tabled
The council tabled a tobacco license request from King Tobacco to sell products in Litchfield. Apparently the firm has nine facilities in the region, but cannot meet the city’s application requirement that three business references need to be from Meeker County.
Council consensus was that requiring that all references be from Meeker County does not make sense if a proprietor has only done business in other areas. The application was tabled to allow changes to be made in the application process. It was agreed that law enforcement should instead contact the out-of-county references in performing its routine background check.
Airport council members appointed
Last month the city council decided to replace its former airport commission with an Airport Advisory Council. On Oct. 17, the council appointed Blaine Adams as its pilot representative (his name was submitted by the Litchfield Flying Club) and Pat Cattarin as its hangar owner representative. Adams will serve a three-year term and Cattarin a two-year term. Councilor Mathwig is also on the advisory council, as city council representative. Two other appointees (public works and city administration reps) are still to be named. It is expected that the new Airport Advisory Council will conduct its first meeting before the middle of November.