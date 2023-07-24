Litchfield City Council approved the first reading of a new utility rate schedules during its meeting July 17.
Unanimous approval for a surface water utility ordinance followed a public hearing at which resident Connie Lies expressed concerns about wording of some parts of the ordinance. City Administrator David Cziok said the language of the ordinance will be reviewed prior to the second reading of the ordinance.
Many other cities similar to Litchfield have the same type of ordinance, Cziok told the City Council. He estimated that residential properties would see a $4-per-month charge if the ordinance is adopted, and that those funds will be used to help fund future storm sewer projects.
The Council also approved the first reading of a new electric rate schedule, which has been unchanged since 2010, according to a resolution included in the council’s agenda packet.
Litchfield purchases power from two sources, the Western Area Power Administration and Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, and both have increased rates significantly in the past year. WAPA increased rates approximately 23% this year and has said another 7% to 14% increase might be necessary by 2025. Meanwhile, SMMPA increased rates 10% in November 2022 and implemented monthly power cost adjustment that could mean additional increases for the city.
In addition, SMMPA began phasing in WAPA power delivery charges in 2021 and they charges will continue through 2025. The impact could be a nearly $2 million increase for the city by 2025, or about 17% of annual electric rates.
“I think the public needs to know this is not our choice to raise these rates,” council member Betty Allen said. “We have to raise these rates.”
Mayor Ron Dingmann agreed, saying “These are costs we’re passing on to the consumer.”
The city’s last electric rate increase was 3% in 2010, “so residents and businesses have benefited from a remarkably long period with stable rates,” Tim Miller, director of rates at Missouri River Energy Services, wrote in a memo with rate recommendations he compiled for the city. “MRES works with over 60 utilities on rate studies and monitors the rates of many other utilities, and we are not aware of any other area utilities who have been able to keep the same rates for over 13 years.”
Litchfield’s rates currently are the lowest of 11 area utilities Miller included in his survey and the city “would remain competitive even after the increases because other utilities are also considering rate changes in the next few years.”