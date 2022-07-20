Fire, rescue squad compensation raised
Members of the Litchfield Fire Department and Rescue Squad will have their on-duty compensation raised from $12 to $14 an hour, thanks to action by the Litchfield City Council on July 18. Firefighters will also have their annual pension contribution raised from $2,200 to $2,400 per year. (Firefighters receive this pension after their retirement from active duty.)
City Administrator Dave Cziok noted that these increases would add about $14,500 to the fire department budget every year, with the city picking up two-thirds of that cost and contracted townships the other one-third.
There may be additional incentives for members of the rescue squad in the future, but the numbers are still in the discussion phase, Cziok indicated.
Grants sought for First District wastewater treatment
City engineers and First District Association have been working in tandem for several months on issues related to future wastewater treatment needs for the large and expanding cheese production plant.
Paul Stafford of the city’s engineering firm, Bolton & Menk, and Bob Hoffman of FDA updated the council on progress to date on developing ways to handle treating the large amount of wastewater generated by the plant. One option may be to pre-treat effluent on site before sending in to the city’s processing area.
To assist the city and FDA with the cost of accommodating production at the plant, a $7 million point source implementation grant is being sought from the state Legislature, as part of its bonding bill. The city, in cooperation with FDA, is also applying for a grant to remove phosphorus from the plant’s effluent.
“We are looking at sustainable options to take us into the next century,” said Hoffman. He and Stafford noted that there are different financing options and green solutions that might even generate electricity.
“If they (FDA) can do it cheaper than we can do it, we should encourage it,” said Cziok, adding that, in the past, FDA has found having the city handle its wastewater has been the best option.
The council authorized city officials to submit and execute grant applications and to prepare a preliminary rate analysis for FDA.
Duplex rental OK'd on fire site
William Weide, owner of apartments on North Marshall Avenue and an adjacent site where a house was recently destroyed by fire, was given approval to move in a 50-year-old rambler-style house and renovate it into a duplex rental on the burned-out site. Weide stated that a duplex would be a better fit than a single-family home since the lot is surrounded by fourplex rental units.
The house would be set upon a full basement with egress windows allowing for future bedroom space on the lower level.
Councilors supported the conditional use permit on a 5-2 vote, with councilors Betty Allen and Darlene Kotelnicki opposed, stating their fears that the house might not be ready for occupancy within the six months stated on the permit. Other councilors felt it was feasible and that Weibe should be granted the opportunity to try to complete the project.
Water plant bid granted
Litchfield received and reviewed four bids for city water treatment plant improvements. All four bids were over the original estimate of $3.5 million, due to supply chain and inflation issues, City Engineer Chuck DeWolf indicated.
After discussion, the council awarded the job to Minnesota Mechanical Solutions, which submitted the lowest bid of $4,211,830 to complete the work.