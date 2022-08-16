County fair booth reveals questions about rec center
Litchfield City Council and Litchfield School Board members staffed a booth at the Meeker County Fair Aug. 4-7 to provide information and seek public input about the proposed Litchfield Area Recreational Center.
Council members who participated reported that the public is seeking clear financial impact information, especially on the city’s claim to be able to build its share of the LARC without raising city property taxes.
Councilors Eric Mattwig and John Carlson also noted concerns about whether the public would have access to the new facility during the school day. The answer is "yes," as there will be a separate public entrance and parking area.
City Administrator Dave Cziok is preparing an infographic detailing how the rec center would be funded and operated. “The goal is to eliminate any confusion on how this project will be funded and increase trust within the community on ‘not raising taxes’,” Cziok said. He said it would be available within the next month.
Historic preservation conference
After a three-year hiatus, the Minnesota Historical Society will conduct a conference this fall in Duluth. The council agreed to send up to four Heritage Preservation Commission and/or city council participants and to apply for a grant to cover approximately 60 percent of their expenses.
Capital improvement plan modified
The council agreed to several delays in the city’s capital improvement plan.
Work on Commercial Street will not get done this fall due to hydraulic complications related to a city storm sewer under Highway 12. Cziok and City Engineer Chuck DeWolf told the council that a storm sewer ordinance should be developed before work can begin.
Repairs to the exterior walls at the 21-year-old library were on this year’s plan, but Cziok advised that the original architects evaluate the project first to determine the full scope and scale of what is needed, so the job is done right. That will push the project into 2023.
Another delay will be needed to finish the Memorial Park parking lot. A local source for the top layer of ground asphalt is no longer available, and that would make the project more expensive and less feasible to accomplish this fall, as originally planned.
Cziok noted that updating city electric meters will also need to be put off until 2023, as staff put in additional hours on underground work this season.
Projects that are proceeding as scheduled include major improvement at the city water plant and overlays on several city streets.