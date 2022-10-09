LARC education efforts continue
City Administrator Dave Cziok updated the Litchfield City Council during its Oct. 3 meeting about public education efforts by the Litchfield Area Recreation Center committee. The group is working to explain implications of building a recreation center adjacent to Litchfield High School.
Cziok made several suggestions related to how council members could present information about the proposed LARC, while still being cognizant of the fact that, ultimately, it’s the community’s decision on the Nov. 8 ballot questions.
One concern is how much membership dues or fees might cost for the LARC. Kotelnicki said that communities with similar recreation centers typically charge $35 for individuals and $55 for families. But, she noted, it is impossible to say for certain what fees would be charged until the size and scope of the project is set — and that will not be known until after the referendum.
Several informational sessions are set for Litchfield Opera House on Tuesdays and at Mimi’s Café at 9 a.m. Thursdays. More details can be found at the LARC website, www.livewelllitchfieldarea.org
The council granted a Certificate of Appropriateness to replace several windows, repair a piece of fiberglass roofing and scrape and paint portions of the building at 236 North Sibley Avenue, which is within the city’s historic downtown district.